Politician learns of her child's murder
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Politician learns of her child's murder in congress

Politician Carmen Medel was in Mexico's congress when she learned her daughter had been murdered.

It's reported 22-year-old medical student Valeria Medel was shot by a gunman whilst she was at a gym in Ciudad Mendoza.

  • 09 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Who is Mexico's new president?