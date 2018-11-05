Clashes over bullfighting in Peru
Peru police clash with anti-bullfighting protesters

Police have used tear gas against protesters opposed to bullfighting in Peru's capital Lima.

The clashes happened during the country's annual bullfighting fair.

Spanish settlers brought bullfighting to Peru centuries ago and there are over 500 bullfights a year in the country.

