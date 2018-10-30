Video

The Cerrado savanna is an area in Brazil the same size as Western Europe.

It's one of the most biodiverse places in world - 40% of animal and plant species there can be found nowhere else on the planet.

A report by the World Wildlife Fund says is being burned and cleared at speed, with the deforestation largely driven by demand for land to grow soybeans. These are mainly exported to feed livestock, such as pigs and chickens, for consumption around the world.

WWF says an area the size of Greater London disappeared every two months between 2013 and 2015, making the Cerrado one of the most endangered ecosystems on the planet.

The BBC's Adina Campbell travelled to the area and found land in flames and a family forced from their home.