Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Evangelical Brazilians to make or break presidential election
Evangelical Brazilians could make or break this Sunday's presidential election.
-
26 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-45985289/evangelical-brazilians-to-make-or-break-presidential-electionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window