Thousands of migrants reach Mexico

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands of caravan migrants reach Mexico
The mostly Honduran migrants have been travelling by foot for a week now. Despite initial efforts from Mexico to block them at the border with Guatemala, most have entered illegally by boat.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-45937164/thousands-of-caravan-migrants-reach-mexicoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window