Migrant caravan: 'May God soften Trump's heart'
Thousands of mostly Honduran migrants are stuck at the Mexico-Guatemala border hoping to make it to the US.
President Trump has warned them that he will shut down the southern US border so they cannot enter.
This is the second large-scale caravan of Central American migrants this year.
20 Oct 2018
