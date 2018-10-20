'May God soften Trump's heart'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrant caravan: 'May God soften Trump's heart'

Thousands of mostly Honduran migrants are stuck at the Mexico-Guatemala border hoping to make it to the US.

President Trump has warned them that he will shut down the southern US border so they cannot enter.

This is the second large-scale caravan of Central American migrants this year.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Oct 2018