Migrant caravan: 'May God soften Trump's heart'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrant caravan: 'May God soften Trump's heart'

Thousands of mostly Honduran migrants are stuck at the Mexico-Guatemala border hoping to make it to the US.

President Trump has warned them that he will shut down the southern US border so they cannot enter.

This is the second large-scale caravan of Central American migrants this year.

Video by Angélica M Casas and Peter Murtaugh in Guatemala

  • 20 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Hang on, what ARE the US 'mid-terms'?