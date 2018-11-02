Street kids of Caracas

Video

Oil-rich Venezuela is facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations.

Extreme poverty has jumped 40%, deaths related to child malnutrition are on the rise and millions have fled the country in the last two years.

Children have been among those hit hardest, as the BBC's Vladimir Hernandez found when he spent time with street kids in the capital, Caracas.

