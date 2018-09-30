Women march against Bolsonaro
Women in Brazil march against far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro

Hundreds of thousands of women demonstrated in Brazil against the far-right candidate in next Sunday's presidential election.

Jair Bolsonaro, who is leading opinion polls, has angered many Brazilians with remarks perceived as sexist, racist and homophobic.

The marches were organised through a social media campaign under the hashtag #EleNao (Not Him).

