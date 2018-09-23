'I left my two children'
What drives someone to cross South America on foot?

The sight of hungry Venezuelan migrants travelling along country roads has become commonplace in South America.

We accompany a mother of two as she faces the first test of her resolve, crossing a freezing mountain range known as the Paramo de Berlin on foot. Video journalist Theo Hessing.

