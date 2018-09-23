Venezuelans' long walk from hunger

Media player
Long watch: What drives a mother to cross South America on foot?
The sight of hungry Venezuelan migrants travelling along country roads has become commonplace in South America. We accompany a mother of two as she faces the first test of her resolve, crossing a freezing mountain range known as the Paramo de Berlin on foot.
Video journalist Theo Hessing.
23 Sep 2018
