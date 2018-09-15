Mariachi gunmen in Mexico City shooting

Media player
'Mariachi musician' gunmen kill three in Mexico City
Gunmen dressed as traditional mariachi musicians have killed at least three people and wounded at least seven in Mexico City.
The number of killings in the city, the Mexican capital, has surged since 2014.
15 Sep 2018
