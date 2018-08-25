Venezuelans dash to get over Peru border
Video

Hundreds of Venezuelans raced to cross the Peruvian border before restrictions on their entry were brought into force on Friday at midnight.

Peru wants to control the numbers of Venezuelans entering the country and they will no longer be admitted with just an identity card, although children, pregnant women and the elderly are exempted.

The migrants are fleeing their country's political and economic crises, which have caused instability and food shortages.

