Duque calls for isolating Venezuela 'regime'

Colombia’s president, Ivan Duque, has said all the diplomatic approaches necessary should be used to “isolate the regime” in Venezuela and ask for free elections.

More than 800,000 Venezuelan citizens are estimated to have fled to Colombia in the past two years.

“The most important thing at this moment is that if the dictatorship does not end, the migration will not stop,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro won re-election to another six-year term, earlier this year, but the vote was marred by an opposition boycott and claims of vote-rigging. There has since been an international backlash against his re-election.

