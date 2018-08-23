'We never thought it would come to this'

Video

With Venezuela's economy in freefall with hyperinflation, power cuts and food and medicine shortages have been driving millions of Venezuelans out of the country.

Two Venezuelans who made it to Brazil say despite losing everything in clashes on the border they are determined to stay.

Oscar Rojas was living in a stall in a farmers' market in Roraima and describes Brazilians taking his possessions out into the street and burning them.

Analis Magallanes had just crossed the border when she had her mobile phone and a suitcase stolen.

Video journalist: Ana Terra Athayde

Reporter: Julia Carneiro