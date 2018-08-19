Venezuelans stuck at Ecuador border

Media player
Venezuelan migrants stuck at Ecuador border
Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing economic hardship have found themselves stranded in Colombia after Ecuador imposed new entry restrictions.
Migrants now need a valid passport to enter Ecuador whereas before only an identity card was needed.
Many of the Venezuelans are heading south to Chile and Peru. Colombia has complained about the new rules, saying vulnerable migrants will now be left on its side of the border.
19 Aug 2018
