Clashes in Argentina over abortion bill
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Supporters and opponents of a bill to expand abortion rights clashed in Buenos Aires.

Argentina's senate has rejected a bill which would have legalised abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Demonstrators on both sides of the debate rallied outside parliament as voting took place.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Aug 2018