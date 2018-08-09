Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clashes in Argentina over abortion bill
Argentina's senate has rejected a bill which would have legalised abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.
Demonstrators on both sides of the debate rallied outside parliament as voting took place.
09 Aug 2018
