Soldiers run amid 'drone attack'
Video

Venezuela 'drone attack': Soldiers seen running

Venezuelan officials say explosive drones went off as President Nicolás Maduro was giving a live televised speech in Caracas, but he is unharmed.

Footage of the event shows Mr Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores looking up, startled, and dozens of soldiers running, before the transmission is cut off.

  • 05 Aug 2018