'Flames and smoke engulfed the aircraft'
Video

Survivors of a plane crash in Mexico have spoken of their experience.

Dorelia Rivera and her daughter were on the Aeroméxico flight which crashed in Durango state on Tuesday.

  • 02 Aug 2018