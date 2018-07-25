Media player
Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue has a beating heart projected on to it
Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue has had a heart projected on to it as part of a health campaign.
The Brazilian statue is sometimes lit up in colours, but the beating heart has not been seen before.
25 Jul 2018
