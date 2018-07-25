Christ statue's heart beats for health
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue has a beating heart projected on to it

Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue has had a heart projected on to it as part of a health campaign.

The Brazilian statue is sometimes lit up in colours, but the beating heart has not been seen before.

  • 25 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Rio Carnival's last dance?