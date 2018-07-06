Deadly firework blasts erupt in Mexico
Mexico fireworks: Film shows deadly Tultepec warehouse blasts

An at-the-scene video shows explosions at a fireworks warehouse in Tultepec, near Mexico City, which have killed at least 24 people.

  • 06 Jul 2018
