Deadly blasts at Mexico fireworks depot

A series of explosions at a fireworks depot in Mexico has killed at least 24 people and injured more than 40 others.
The biggest blasts took place as emergency responders arrived at the scene in the town of Tultepec.
06 Jul 2018
