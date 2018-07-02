Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The deadly trade killing Mexicans and Americans
The BBC spoke to an American drug smuggler as he brought narcotics into the US from Mexico. But what he returned to Mexico with was potentially even more deadly.
Reporting by Clive Myrie, filmed by Darren Conway for BBC News at Ten, edited by Franz Strasser.
-
02 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-44688334/the-deadly-trade-killing-mexicans-and-americansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window