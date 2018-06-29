Media player
Mexico election: A grieving widow defies the drug cartels
More than 130 candidates have been killed in Mexico during a deadly election campaign leading up to general and presidential elections on Sunday.
Carmen's husband was one of the victims, shot dead six weeks ago in broad daylight after a rally.
Now the grieving widow is running for office herself.
Reporting by Clive Myrie, filmed by Darren Conway, edited by Franz Strasser.
