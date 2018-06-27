Drones battle Colombian cocaine crop
Drones to battle Colombian cocaine crop

Colombia has started using small drones to drop herbicide on illicit coca crops - which produce the drug cocaine.

The country is one of the world's biggest producers of cocaine, despite government efforts to curtail it.

The drones spray the dangerous herbicide glyphosate - but because they fly so close to the ground, it's hoped that harmful effects of the chemical will be limited.

