Who is Mexico's presidential front-runner?
Who is Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, or 'Amlo'?

Six years ago Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lost the Mexican presidential election by less than one percentage point.

He's trying again, and this time leading the polls, so here are five things you need to know about "Amlo".

  • 28 Jun 2018
