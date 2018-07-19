Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Women fight back against Peru's national sterilisation scheme
Josefina Quispe is one of thousands of indigenous Peruvian women who say they were forcibly sterilised as part of a national family planning scheme.
In April 2018 the state prosecutor ordered the indictment of former president Alberto Fujimori over the scandal, but he has not yet been indicted or charged.
Josefina told the BBC World Service what happened to her and how she will never give up the fight for justice.
Video produced by Grace Livingstone and Trystan Young.
Listen to more stories from Newsday on the iPlayer.
-
19 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-44574885/women-fight-back-against-peru-s-national-sterilisation-schemeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window