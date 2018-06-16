Kids react to last-minute Uruguay win

Media player
World Cup: Uruguay schoolchildren react to last-minute goal
These schoolchildren in Uruguay had something to celebrate, as they watched their team snatch a last-minute win over Egypt in the World Cup.
16 Jun 2018
