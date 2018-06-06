Firemen save chicks from volcano blast
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Firemen save chickens from volcano eruption

Firemen recovered a hen and her chicks after the Fuego volcano erupted in Guatemala.

At least 192 people are missing and 75 are dead as a result of the explosion.

  • 06 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Vog? Laze? Volcano terminology explained