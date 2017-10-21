Over 100 arrested in paedophile sting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brazilian police arrest 108 in paedophile sting
Brazilian police have arrested 108 people in a major anti-paedophile operation.
-
21 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-41706934/brazilian-police-arrest-108-in-paedophile-stingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window