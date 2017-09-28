Venezuelans seek new life in Colombia

Media player
Venezuela's crisis drives couple to settle in Colombia
Thousands of Venezuelans are leaving their homeland amid a deepening economic and political crisis.
Ivan Rujeles and Adriana Blanco tell of the challenges they have encountered in the Colombian capital, Bogota.
28 Sep 2017
