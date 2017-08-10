Mexican celebs deny drug cartel link

Media player
Julión Álvarez and Rafael Marquez deny drug cartel link
Two Mexican celebrities have denied having ties to a drug-trafficking cartel, after the US treasury department imposed sanctions on them.
10 Aug 2017
