Borges: 'No other way to fight for democracy'

Video

There is no other way to fight for freedom, democracy and justice in Venezuela than to protest in the streets, the opposition-led National Assembly leader Julio Borges has told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

"It’s not only a political confrontation in Venezuela. It’s a vital, existential, based on values confrontation in Venezuela," said Mr Borges.

The people taking part in the demonstrations are types of people, explained Mr Borges, "young people, old people, politicians, social activists, unemployed. So it’s all Venezuelan people against Maduro," he said.

It is thought that 42 people have died since the near daily demonstrations began seven weeks ago.

Protesters are calling for early elections and end to the country's deep economic crisis.

President Nicolas Maduro accuses the country's business elite of boycotting the economy to create unrest and topple his democratically elected government. His term ends in January 2019.

