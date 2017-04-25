Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Venezuela opposition stages mass sit-in to demand polls
As anti-government protests entered their fourth week in Venezuela, demonstrators staged a sit-in, or "planton", in the capital, Caracas, to demand early presidential elections.
BBC Mundo's Daniel Pardo explains what's going on.
-
25 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-39704595/venezuela-opposition-stages-mass-sit-in-to-demand-pollsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window