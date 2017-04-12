Protesters pelt Venezuela's Maduro
Venezuela's President Maduro pelted by protesters

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro was forced to make a hasty exit from a military rally after protesters began pelting him with objects.

State television showed the leftist leader's car being mobbed as he left the venue in the south-eastern Bolivar state.

