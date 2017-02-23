Media player
Brazil's samba for the disabled
Taking part in the Rio carnival can often be a challenge for many of the 45 million people with disabilities living in Brazil. But one samba school is making it possible.
Video Journalist: Dina Demrdash
23 Feb 2017
