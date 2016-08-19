Video

The UN has finally acknowledged it played a role in an outbreak of cholera in Haiti in 2010 that has since killed about 10,000 people in the country.

Scientific studies have shown that Nepalese UN troops were the source of the disease - but the UN repeatedly denied responsibility until now.

An internal report seen by the New York Times is said to have led to the shift.

But the UN still says it is protected by diplomatic immunity from claims for compensation from victims' families.