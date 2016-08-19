Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Haiti cholera epidemic caused by UN troops, say experts
The UN has finally acknowledged it played a role in an outbreak of cholera in Haiti in 2010 that has since killed about 10,000 people in the country.
Scientific studies have shown that Nepalese UN troops were the source of the disease - but the UN repeatedly denied responsibility until now.
An internal report seen by the New York Times is said to have led to the shift.
But the UN still says it is protected by diplomatic immunity from claims for compensation from victims' families.
-
19 Aug 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-37134361/haiti-cholera-epidemic-caused-by-un-troops-say-expertsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window