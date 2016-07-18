Video

Civilian and military citizens in Venezuela need to "speak out" about the situation in the country, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has told BBC HARDtalk.

Speaking last week, Ms Machado denied she was calling for a military coup, but said she wanted military citizens to respect the constitution and not accept orders that would mean "repression against innocent citizens".

The country has been experiencing shortages of basic goods.

Last week President Nicolas Maduro ordered the county's army to monitor food processing plants and co-ordinate the production and distribution of items.

Mr Maduro has said the measure is to fight the "economic war" being waged against his government by political foes and businessmen, with US backing.

But the opposition says the government has mismanaged the economy and has called for a referendum to oust the president.

You can see the interview in full at these times on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after transmission on BBC iPlayer (UK only).