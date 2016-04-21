Machinery and rubble
Ecuador earthquake: 'There's nothing left. Only rubble'

At least 570 people are now known have died after the magnitude-7.8 quake hit Ecuador last Saturday.

Many communities, including the coastal town of Pedernales, were badly hit.

Local resident Fabian Cherme described the devastation.

Video Journalist: Bruno Boelpaep

  • 21 Apr 2016
