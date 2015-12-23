Man getting manicure
Colombia's manicures for men

Looks are essential to many Colombians.

The South American country prides itself on being the home of two winners of Miss Universe.

But grooming and beauty treatments are not just something that is important to women.

The BBC's Colombia correspondent, Natalio Cosoy, was surprised by how many men have shiny and perfectly groomed nails and went to find out what was behind this trend.

