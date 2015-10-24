Media player
Video shows full force of Hurricane Patricia
Hurricane Patricia, the strongest on record, has made landfall in Jalisco state in western Mexico, bringing destructive winds and rain.
Authorities said the storm was "potentially catastrophic", but major damage appears to have been avoided.
Residents in the port of Manzanillo filmed the destruction.
24 Oct 2015
