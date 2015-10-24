Media player
Hurricane Patricia: Damage 'will hit people in mountains'
Category Five Hurricane Patricia, the strongest on record, has made landfall in Jalisco state in western Mexico, meteorologists say.
The storm is seen as "potentially catastrophic" in its impact.
Mexican authorities have already been evacuating thousands of residents along the country's Pacific coast.
Jonathan Lake, who is on holiday in Puerto Vallarta, explained his understanding of the hurricane.
