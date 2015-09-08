Iguana
Man who tried to smuggle 11 iguanas arrested in Ecuador

A Mexican man has been arrested for trying to smuggle 11 endangered iguanas from the Galapagos National Park in Ecuador.

The authorities said the baby reptiles had been stuffed into a suitcase.

They are investigating whether the man is part of a global network of traffickers.

Ben Bland reports.

