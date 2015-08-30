VW Beetle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

VW Beetles ride again in Mexico

Mexico City retired the last of its Volkswagen Beetle taxis in 2012.

Most of the aging cars were sent to junk yards to be turned into scrap metal. But some of the Beetles have now been given a second life on the road.

Sophia Tran-Thomson reports.

  • 30 Aug 2015
Go to next video: Vintage cars race through France