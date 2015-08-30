Media player
VW Beetles ride again in Mexico
Mexico City retired the last of its Volkswagen Beetle taxis in 2012.
Most of the aging cars were sent to junk yards to be turned into scrap metal. But some of the Beetles have now been given a second life on the road.
Sophia Tran-Thomson reports.
30 Aug 2015
