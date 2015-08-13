Video

A month ago, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the world's most notorious drugs lord, escaped from Mexico's highest-security prison through a mile-long tunnel.

In his home state of Sinaloa, there's a certain pride about the infamous capo, despite the violent crimes his cartel has committed. Some people say he should be honoured with a monument or chapel.

Katy Watson reports from Sinaloa, the cradle of Mexico's drug-trafficking industry.