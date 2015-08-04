Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside US-Mexico border 'drug tunnel'
Security forces in Mexico have discovered an underground tunnel leading to the United States.
The unfinished tunnel, in the border city of Tijuana, is believed to have been built by the Sinaloa cartel with the aim of smuggling drugs into America.
Video produced by Ed Ram
-
04 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window