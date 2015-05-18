Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Colombia landslide: Aerial footage shows mudslide damage
At least 39 people have been killed in a landslide in Antioquia province in north-west Colombia, officials have said.
Bodies are still being recovered and the authorities expect the number of fatalities to rise.
Heavy rains caused the river Liboriana, in the town of Salgar, to burst its banks, triggering the landslide.
-
18 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-32787260/colombia-landslide-aerial-footage-shows-mudslide-damageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window