At least 39 people have been killed in a landslide in Antioquia province in north-west Colombia, officials have said.

Bodies are still being recovered and the authorities expect the number of fatalities to rise.

Heavy rains caused the river Liboriana, in the town of Salgar, to burst its banks, triggering the landslide.

  • 18 May 2015