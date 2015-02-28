Man training water hose on burning ground in Patagonia National Park
Fighting Patagonia's 'impossible' forest fire

Hundreds of rescue workers in the southern Argentinean province of Chubut are continuing to fight a huge forest fire that is threatening to engulf a renowned national park in Patagonia.

The flames have already destroyed 200 sq km (77 sq miles) of forest but officials now say they hope rain expected on Monday may help control the situation.

Ignacio de los Reyes reports.

