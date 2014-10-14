Media player
Bolivia's Evo Morales rules out fourth term
Bolivian President Evo Morales has ruled out running for a fourth term in office in 2020, as exit polls from Sunday's election suggest he has won an unprecedented third spell as leader.
He told BBC Mundo's Ignacio de los Reyes that he does not need to continue in office beyond the end of this new term.
14 Oct 2014
